Supreme Court Grants Bail To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

In a major relief for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Supreme Court on Friday granted him bail in a corruption case registered by CBI in the alleged excise policy scam. Supreme Court observed that prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty.

The bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan pronounced the order.

They stated that Kejriwal's arrest by the CBI is legal. According to Bar and Bench, the AAP chief will be released subject to a bail bond of Rs. 10 lakh.

Placing conditions on Kejriwal's release, the court said he cannot make public comments about the case. Kejriwal has been asked to appear for trial unless exempted.

In the last hearing, the CBI opposed Kejriwal's bail plea, stating he directly approached the High Court without first going to the Sessions Court.

ASG SV Raju, counsel for the CBI, argued before the court that Kejriwal used his influence to harass an excise license holder from Punjab through his party-led government.

The Delhi Chief Minister, who is lodged in Tihar Jail, is expected to be released this evening.

(This is breaking news. More details to follow.)