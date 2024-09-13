 Supreme Court Grants Bail To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSupreme Court Grants Bail To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 11:03 AM IST
article-image
Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

In a major relief for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Supreme Court on Friday granted him bail in a corruption case registered by CBI in the alleged excise policy scam. Supreme Court observed that prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty.

The bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan pronounced the order.

They stated that Kejriwal's arrest by the CBI is legal. According to Bar and Bench, the AAP chief will be released subject to a bail bond of Rs. 10 lakh.

Placing conditions on Kejriwal's release, the court said he cannot make public comments about the case. Kejriwal has been asked to appear for trial unless exempted.

FPJ Shorts
Major Adani Shares In Red After Hindenburg's Latest 'Swiss' Allegations; Adani Power Loses Over 1.5%
Major Adani Shares In Red After Hindenburg's Latest 'Swiss' Allegations; Adani Power Loses Over 1.5%
Mumbai: 12 Central Railway AC Trains To Run As Non-AC Today Due To Technical Glitch
Mumbai: 12 Central Railway AC Trains To Run As Non-AC Today Due To Technical Glitch
Manager Of UP School Which Expelled Student For Bringing Non-Veg In Tiffin Joins BJP, Controversy Intensifies
Manager Of UP School Which Expelled Student For Bringing Non-Veg In Tiffin Joins BJP, Controversy Intensifies
Bihar, Tripura Report Inflation Rates Double The National Average Of 3.65% For August
Bihar, Tripura Report Inflation Rates Double The National Average Of 3.65% For August

In the last hearing, the CBI opposed Kejriwal's bail plea, stating he directly approached the High Court without first going to the Sessions Court.

ASG SV Raju, counsel for the CBI, argued before the court that Kejriwal used his influence to harass an excise license holder from Punjab through his party-led government.

The Delhi Chief Minister, who is lodged in Tihar Jail, is expected to be released this evening.

(This is breaking news. More details to follow.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rain With Cloudy Skies, Cooler Temperatures...

Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rain With Cloudy Skies, Cooler Temperatures...

Delhi: Gym Owner Shot Dead By Bikers In Greater Kailash; Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility;...

Delhi: Gym Owner Shot Dead By Bikers In Greater Kailash; Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility;...

MVA Takes Lead In Seat Sharing Consensus; Claims To Win 180 Seats In Assembly Elections

MVA Takes Lead In Seat Sharing Consensus; Claims To Win 180 Seats In Assembly Elections

Bihar: Female Nurse Fends Off Gangrape Attempt At Samastipur Hospital; Cuts Drunk Doctor's Private...

Bihar: Female Nurse Fends Off Gangrape Attempt At Samastipur Hospital; Cuts Drunk Doctor's Private...