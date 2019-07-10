India

Supreme Court agrees to early hearing on Ayodhya

By FPJ Bureau

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to an early hearing in the Ayodhya dispute on a petition filed on behalf of the majority community, which underscored that "nothing much" has happened in the mediation panel it set up for an amicable solution.

