Supporters edgy as Maharaj not getting cabinet berth

Indore: Supporters of BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is referred to as Maharaj by them, are upset as their leader has not been given any cabinet berth and have started putting pressure on the BJP central leadership to make Scindia a minister as soon as possible.

They believe Scindia’s status within the BJP will have a major bearing in the outcome of the impending byelection in the state. At the state level also they are united in demanding more ministerial positions for Scindia supporters in the next round of cabinet expansion.

One of the senior-most Scindia supporters, Civil Su­p­p­lies and Cooperatives Minister Govind Rajput, has openly demanded Scindia should be made a cabinet minister at the Centre. He has also written to the central BJP leadership.

Several other leaders of the Bhind and Gwalior region have also raised similar demands. Former minister Imarti Devi, former MLAs Ramesh Agrawal, Munnalal Goyal among others are demanding an audience with BJP national president JP Nadda and other senior BJP leaders to push Scindia’s case. Ramesh Agrawal said, “We want Scindia to be made Union minister before the byelection to 24 seats in Madhya Pradesh as his elevation to a ministry will help the party and the candidates during the election.”

State Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat spoke on the same lines. “A lot of time has gone by. Scindia should be made a minister at the Centre. This will make it much easier for us to win the byelection and Maharaj (Sci­n­dia) will get down to campaigning more effectively.”

Similarly, the Scindia supporters are getting impatient due to delay in cabinet expansion in the state as many of them are eyeing a ministerial berth. For the past few days, the ex-MLA Scindia supporters are meeting CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.