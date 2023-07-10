Supertech Chairman RK Arora Sent To Judicial Custody Till July 24 In Money Laundering Case

Enforcement Directorate took the real estate developer Supertech's Chairman RK Arora to Delhi's Patiala House Court at the end of his custody on Monday. The court extended Arora's judicial custody till July 24 in connection with the money laundering case.

The money-laundering case against the Supertech group, its directors and promoters stems from a clutch of FIRs registered by the police departments in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

In April, the ED had attached assets worth more than ₹40 crore of the real estate group and its directors.

In a statement in April, the ED had said the company and its directors indulged in a "criminal conspiracy" to cheat people by collecting funds from prospective buyers as advance against booked flats in their real estate projects and failed to adhere to the agreed obligation of providing the possession of the flats on time and thus, according to the FIRs, the firm "defrauded" the general public.

Funds "misappropriated and diverted"

The agency's probe revealed that the funds were collected by Supertech Limited and group companies from homebuyers. The company also took project-specific term loans from banks and financial institutions for the purpose of construction of projects or flats, the ED said.

However, these funds were "misappropriated and diverted" for buying land in the name of other group companies that was again pledged as collateral to borrow funds from banks and financial institutions, it added.

The Supertech group also "defaulted" on its payments to the banks and financial institutions and currently, around ₹1,500 crore of such loans have become non-performing asset (NPA), the agency had said



