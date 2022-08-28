WATCH: Razing of 103-metre Supertech twin towers in Noida from different angles

Supertech's Twin Towers located in Noida's Sector 93-A were demolished Sunday at 2:30 p.m. as the 103-metre-tall structures, borne out of corruption, were razed to the ground in barely five seconds, officials said.

As soon as the twin towers were demolished, a huge cloud of dust was seen all around the buildings.

The dust particles could affect people's health for the next three to four days, experts say.

The video of the demolition has been making rounds on social media with dozens of people witnessing its structure collapse. Many locals have recorded the razing of the twin towers.

Here is what the demolition looked like from different angles:

The Apex (32 floors) and Cyane (29 floors) towers were under construction since 2009 within the Supertech Emerald Court housing society in Sector 93A of Noida, adjoining the national capital of Delhi. Over 3,700 kg of explosives were used in the implosion that brought down the building.