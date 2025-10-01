Kerala Lottery Result: October 01, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-20 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Kerala Lottery results for Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-20 will be announced today, Wednesday, October 01 at 3 PM. The official results will be published on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a massive ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we at FPJ keep you updated. If you have purchased a ticket, you can check the complete Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-19 winners list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Dhanalekshmi DL-20 for Wednesday, 01-10-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

(Common to all series)

DP 784922（PATHANAMTHITTA）

Agent Name: ANIL KUMAR B

Agency No.: H 2074

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

DN 784922 DO 784922

DR 784922 DS 784922

DT 784922 DU 784922

DV 784922 DW 784922

DX 784922 DY 784922 DZ 784922

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000/- [30 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

DU 601043（WAYANADU）

Agent Name: JAMEELA

Agency No.: W 2241

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

DR 622489（THRISSUR）

Agent Name: K ARUMUGHAM

Agency No.: R 4119

For the tickets ending with the following numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

0127 0865 1291 1327 1706 2046 2167 2374 2688 2839 3770 4201 4260 4506 5646 5685 6188 7902 9625

5th Prize: ₹2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0508 1322 3337 4591 5112 8008

6th Prize: ₹1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0249 2281 2397 2422 2443 3510 3515 4316 4340 4653 5030 5060 6275 6530 6639 6663 6926 7382 8442 9048 9116 9209 9242 9502 9571

7th Prize: ₹500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0167 0316 0393 0432 0837 0907 0981 1100 1197 1271 1393 1746 1766 1770 1850 1861 1911 2116 2134 2477 3011 3028 3087 3140 3224 3257 3269 3315 3382 3440 3638 3905 3987 3994 4025 4127 4521 4631 5007 5066 5105 5158 5248 5578 5592 5616 5736 5817 5848 5907 6094 6105 6137 6336 6575 6621 6684 6828 6831 7008 7355 7651 8018 8103 8294 8319 8380 8710 8906 8959 9041 9485 9491 9672 9752 9839

8th Prize: ₹200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0002 0057 0141 0152 0372 0521 0583 0650 0653 0855 0899 1142 1256 1306 1562 1563 1973 2011 2026 2307 2596 2633 2677 2877 2915 3115 3256 3532 3697 3752 3822 4015 4019 4053 4092 4265 4309 4318 4376 4648 4728 4737 4963 5005 5124 5178 5200 5251 5270 5343 5372 5403 5426 5447 5467 5595 5821 5830 6157 6292 6400 6538 6626 6785 6811 7518 7565 7573 7649 7730 7815 7871 8001 8025 8099 8284 8302 8464 8517 8629 8773 8847 8909 8936 8987 9016 9097 9366 9533 9602 9616 9623 9631 9635 9646 9728

9th Prize: ₹100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0079 0246 0485 0549 0557 0587 0593 0755 0790 0891 0967 1019 1104 1124 1294 1408 1443 1467 1518 1727 1803 1863 2021 2051 2097 2136 2212 2268 2270 2309 2324 2387 2537 2573 2613 2647 2670 2674 2780 3202 3318 3443 3446 3482 3489 3527 3553 3741 3772 3801 3973 3976 4068 4077 4081 4159 4375 4436 4484 4547 4639 4650 4680 4731 4772 4786 4824 4829 4851 4997 5018 5194 5208 5339 5446 5654 5703 5738 5764 6131 6239 6261 6307 6325 6543 6617 6679 6794 6867 6868 6915 7067 7116 7150 7156 7157 7329 7551 7600 7604 7679 7774 7868 7888 7916 7952 7959 7991 8130 8157 8224 8237 8245 8259 8290 8389 8480 8495 8507 8519 8701 8795 9030 9033 9034 9199 9274 9276 9297 9320 9385 9530 9596 9666 9710 9712 9870 9874

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala, making it the first state in the country to set up an official lottery department. The entire process—from ticket sales and number selection to the announcement of results—is managed by the state government. This ensures fairness, transparency, and credibility with no room for irregularities.

The Kerala lottery draws are conducted in the presence of government officials and public representatives, ensuring complete trust and impartiality. The results are published daily on the official Kerala lottery website as well as in newspapers, making it easy for winners to check and claim their prize money.

Types of Kerala Lotteries

The Kerala Lottery Department conducts seven weekly lotteries. Among these, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF-80) are the most popular.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery: Held every Tuesday, it was introduced to support women’s welfare programs in Kerala.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery: Known for its big prize pool, it attracts thousands of participants weekly.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the state also runs bumper lotteries during special occasions such as Christmas, New Year, Onam, Monsoon, and Pooja. Some of the most famous ones are the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

Kerala Lottery Prize Money

The prize money in Kerala lotteries varies depending on the draw.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery offers a massive ₹1 Crore as the first prize and ₹10 Lakh as the second prize.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery gives the winner a top reward of ₹75 Lakh.

Bumper lotteries usually carry even higher prize amounts, making them extremely popular among lottery players.

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.