Summer Special Trains: Central Railway To Run 156 Trains Between Mumbai To Various States To Ease Passenger Rush; Check Details Here

Central Railway has decided to run 156 Summer Special train services to clear the extra rush of passengers, check out the list here

LTT-Banaras Weekly Special (26 trips)

01053 Weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.15 pm on every Wednesday from 03.04.2024 to 26.06.2024 (13 trips) and arrive Banaras at 16.05 hrs next day.

01054 Weekly special will leave Banaras at 8.30 pm on every Thursday from 04.04.2024 to 27.06.2024 (13 trips) and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11.55 pm next day.

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Jeonathpur and Varanasi

Composition: One AC First Class, Two AC-2 Tier, 6 AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 3 Second Seating Chair Car, 1 Guard’s brake van and 1 Generator Car.

LTT-Danapur Bi-Weekly Special (52 trips)

01409 Bi-weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.15 pm every Monday and Saturday from 01st April 2024 to 29th June 2024 (26 trips) and will arrive Danapur at 5 pm next day.

01410 Bi-weekly special will leave Danapur at 6.15 pm every Tuesday and Sunday from 2nd April 2024 to 30th June 2024 (26 trips) and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11.55 pm next day.

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar and Ara.

Composition: One AC First Class, Two AC-2 Tier, 6 AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 3 Second Seating Chair Car, 1 Guard’s brake van and 1 Generator Car.

LTT-Samastipur Weekly Special (26 trips)

01043 Weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.15 pm every Thursday from 4th April 2024 to 27th June 2024 (13 trips) and will arrive Samastipur at 9.15 pm next day.

01044 Weekly special will leave Samastipur at 11.20 pm every Friday from 05th April 2024 to 28th June 2024 (13 trips) and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 07.40 am third day.

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Hajipur and Muzaffarpur.

Composition: One AC First Class, Two AC-2 Tier, 6 AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 3 Second Seating Chair Car, 1 Guard’s brake van and 1 Generator Car.

LTT-Prayagraj Superfast AC Weekly Special (26 trips)

01045 AC Weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.15 pm every Tuesday from 09.04.2024 to 02.07.2024 (13 trips) and will arrive Prayagraj at 11.00 next day.

01046 AC Weekly special will leave Prayagraj at 6.50 pm every Wednesday from 10.04.2024 to 03.07.2024 (13 trips) and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 4.05 pm next day.

Halts: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna and Manikpur.

Composition: One AC First Class, Three AC-2 Tier, 15 AC-3 Tier, 1 Hot Buffet Car and 1 Generator Car.

LTT-Gorakhpur Weekly Special(26 trips)

01123 Weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.15 pm every Friday from 05.04.2024 to 28.06.2024 (13 trips) and will arrive Gorakhpur at 6.55 pm next day.

01124 Weekly special will leave Gorakhpur at 9.15 pm every Saturday from 06.04.2024 to 29.06.2024 (13 trips) and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 07.25 am third day.

Halts: Thane Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda and Basti.

Composition: Two AC-2 Tier, 6 AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 3 Second Seating Chair Car, 1 Guard’s brake van and 1 Generator Car.

*Reservation*: Bookings for Summer special train No 01053, 01409, 01403, 01045, and 01123 on special charges will open on 30.03.2024 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in

For detailed timings at halts of special trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App