Sultanpur BJP Kin's Murder Case: VIDEO Shows Murder Accused Vijay Narayan Singh's Killers Firing At Him On Busy Road & Fleeing Away On Bike

Police has managed to get the CCTV footage of the Sultanpur murder case in which a muder accused and kin of a BJP leader was shot dead (and another man injured) following an altercation in Dariyapur area on Sunday, April 7. The CCTV shows that contrary to what was thought earlier, it was not just one but two accused who were involved in the killing of Vijay Narayan Singh. Both the accused fled on a motorcycle after firing shots at Singh which led to his death.

The CCTV footage gave police important clues regarding the case. Vijay Narayan Singh (45) who himself was a murder accused in the killing of a doctor in September 2023, was shot dead following a drunken brawl on April 7. Vijay Narayan Singh was also a reative of a local BJP leader.

Main accused still at large

In the CCTV footage, it is clearly seen that the main accused, Ajay, has an argument with Vijay Narayan Singh. He then takes out a weapon and fires at Vijay. This is when Anuj Sharma, known to Vijay Narayan Singh, intervenes to save Vijay. However, accused Ajay fires at Anuj too and he also gets injured due to the bullet shot.

Victim had come out on bail on March 14

Both Vijay and Anuj were taken to a local medical college. However, Vijay Narayan Singh was declared dead by the hospital. Meanwhile, Anuj is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

The accused, Ajay, is on the run. Police teams have been formed to nab the accused and a manhunt has been launched. The victim, who was booked in the case of killing a doctor in the town in 2023, was in custody and had come out on bail on March 14.