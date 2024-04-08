Murder Accused & BJP Leader's Kin Vijay Narayan Singh Shot Dead In UP's Sultanpur |

In a shocking incident that was reported in UP's Sultanpur district, a verbal argument amid a party took an ugly turn claiming life of one person. A property dealer was killed and another was injured in firing in Sultanpur district of UP on Sunday evening (April 7th). The victim was shot dead after an argument broke out between him and another man on Sunday night, police said. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Somen Barma, the incident unfolded when Vijay Narayan Singh, a property dealer, was socializing with friends near Dariyapur area. Local media reports said that bike born unknown assailants opened fire at Vijay Narayan Singh.

Following this, two people were taken into custody for interrogation.

Sultanpur SP Somen Verma said, "A person named Vijay Narayan Singh and his friends were having a party. A fight broke out between them for some reason. A person named Ajay Singh shot Vijay Narayan Singh resulting in his death." "The post-mortem is underway. Six police teams have been formed to probe the matter. We have also recovered some important footage. Two people have been taken into custody," Verma further said.

Who was Vijay Narayan Singh?

Vijay Narayan Singh is the nephew of BJP leader Girish Narayan Singh and also a property dealer. Deceased Vijay Narayan Singh was the cousin of current Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha District President Chandan Narayan Singh. Vijay Narayan Singh had hit the headlines in September 2023, when he along with others was booked for murder of a government doctor Ghanshyam Tiwari. Tiwari was fatally assaulted by Vijay Narayan Singh and his associates. Vijay who was out on bail was the prime accused in Doctor Ghanshyam Tiwari murder case. Post mortem report of Dr Ghanshyam Tiwari said that he was brutally thrashed with rods and canes due to which he suffered five fractures in his hands and leg.