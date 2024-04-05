Ratlam Double Murder Case: Four More Accused Arrested

Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam police arrested four more accused of Ratlam double murder case from Kumawat colony on Friday. As per the case, bodies of two youths were discovered near Kandervasa Fante on the Mhow-Neemuch four-lane on March 21. SP Rahul Kumar Lodha said that victims, Keshav Gurjar and Gajendra Singh Dodiya, were riding a bike when they were dragged by a four-wheeler on the unpaved road from Bangrod to Negadda village. The accused then collectively attacked them with hockey sticks and stones before placing their bodies on the four-lane to make it appear like an accident. A case was registered and an investigation was launched. Following an analysis of call details from the mobile phones of both the accused and the deceased, police formed five teams and apprehended the eight accused.

The motive behind the killings was an ongoing gang war between deceased youths' Saffron group and the accused Vishwas group. The gangs had a history of conflicts, including altercations in jail and threats, as well as illegal fundraising activities. Following tip-off, police on Friday arrested Saurabh Gehlot, Vijay Mate, Deepak Gehlot and Saurabh Maratha (carrying a reward of Rs10,000 on his capture). SP Lodha commended the efforts of the police teams involved in the case and announced a reward for the team as well.