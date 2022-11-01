Jacqueline's conman friend Sukesh paid Rs 10 cr to AAP leader as protection money; read his complete letter to LG here | Photo: File

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, an incarcerated con artist, claims to have given currently jailed Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain Rs 10 crore as "protection money." Chandrashekhar claimed in a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena that he had known the AAP chief since 2015. The letter also stated that the AAP received a total payment of Rs. 50 crore after promising him a key party post in southern India.

“After my arrest in 2017, I was lodged in Tihar Jail and was visited multiple times by Mr Satyendar Jain, who held the portfolio of jail minister... In 2019 again, I was visited by Jain, whose secretary asked me to pay Rs 2 crore every month as protection money and to get basic facilities inside the jail,” the letter reads.

Chandrashekhar's letter

This is to bring to your notice that I have been lodged in Delhi Jail, since 2017 for Case's under PC Act and few economical offences. I have been associated with AIADMK, Sasikala faction politically involved in Tamil Nadu and have been in business of Construction, media, mining and Corporate Lobbying. I have known, Mr. Satynder Jain of AAP Since 2015, and have contributed more than 50 Crores to AAP in promise of giving me important post in party in South Zone, and also helping me to be nominated to Rajaya sabha following the expansion.



After my arrest in 2017 for the two leaf Symbol Corruption case

I was lodged in Tihar Jail and was visited by Mr. Satyender Jain who holds the Portfolio of Jail min is for multiple times, asking me if I had disclosed anything related to my Contribution to AAP to the investigating agency which arrested me.



Thereafter in 2019 again I was visited by Satyender Jain and his

Secretary and his close friend Mr. Sushil in Jail, and asking me to pay Rs. 2 Crores every month to him as protection money to live safely in Jail, and to get even basic facility provided. Also he asked me to pay Rs. 1.50 Crore to DG prison Sandeep Goel. Who he said was a loyal associate of his. He forced me to pay and total amount of 10 Crores in matter of 2 to 3 months was extorted from me through constant pressure.

All the amounts were collected in Kolkata through his associate Chatturwedi. Hence a total amount of Rs. 10 crore was paid to Mr. Satyender Jain, and Rs. 12.50 Crore to DG prison Sandeep Goel.



During recent investigation by ED, I had disclosed about DG prison and also the Racket run by DG and Jail administration, and also filed a writ in Hon'ble High Court of Delhi seeking CBI enquiry, where the Court issued notice and the matter is scheduled for hearing next month.



Also Last month during an investigation by CB1/ACB Div-5, I had disclosed all the details of amounts Paid to Mr. Satyender Jain and AAP, and DG prison. But no action has been still initiated.



As now Mr. Satyender Jain is lodged in Jail-7, Tihar, he is been threatting me through DG Prison and Jail administration, asking me to withdraw Complaint filed in High Court, I have been severally harassed and threatened.



Sir I humbly request you to direct investigation agency to file a case on my complaint which has been also given to CBI, I am ready to give all evidence supporting my Complaint against Mr. Satyender Jain of AAP. I am also ready to record my 164 Statement before Ld. Court and Judge.

But the truth has to be out, as I am not able to keep it inside me anymore, I am being harassed, they AAP and their so called honest government have to be exposed and shown that ever in Jail they are involved high Level corruption. I hereby undertake to tender full Cooperation with Complete honesty before any forum.



Thanking you.

Respectfully

Sd/-

Sukash Chandrashekhar

(The authenticity of the letter has not been acertained yet)

Chandrashekhar is currently in jail

Chandrashekhar, who is now detained in Delhi's Mandoli jail, was apprehended for reportedly extorting cash from prominent individuals, including Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh. In August of this year, following numerous petitions for a transfer to another jail, he was moved from Delhi's Tihar jail to Mandoli jail. He asserted that the Tihar prison had issued him death threats.