Sukanya Samriddhi Yojna: Here's how to open SSY Account

Sukanya Samriddhi Account (Girl Child Prosperity Account) is a saving scheme of Government of India targeted at the parents of girl children.

The Sukanya Samriddhi scheme encourages parents to build a fund for future education and marriage expenses for their girl child. The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 22 January 2015 as a part of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign.

Currently, SSY offers interest at a rate of 7.6% per annum. One can open a Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana Account in any authorised bank branch or a post office branch.

You can open a Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana Account in any authorised bank branch or a post office branch. You can also set it up online with the help of your net banking facility.

At present, neither authorised bank branches nor post offices allow for opening an SSY Account online. However, once the account is opened after submission of all the documents, one can set the standing instructions online.

Here's how you can open Sukanya Samriddhi Account:

· Fill out the SSY Account opening form

· Keep the documents ready along with photographs

· Pay the deposit amount (any amount between Rs. 250 and Rs. 1.5 lakh will do)

· You can give a standing instruction at the branch or you can set up automatic credit to SSY Account through Net Banking