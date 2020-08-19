Instagram latest update: Users can now access other profiles by scanning QR codes

A new feature has been rolled by Instagram with its latest update which allows users to easily share and access other profiles by scanning QR codes through any camera application.

Earlier, a feature called Nametags allowed users to scan profiles using proprietary codes but only through the Instagram camera. However, the latest feature can do the same but with standard QR codes and through any camera application that supports the code scanning.

According to the Verge, this feature has been available in Japan since last year and now it will be made available worldwide.

The QR code for your Instagram profile can be found in the Settings menu. The Nametags option has been replaced by the QR code option.

To access the feature, users should make sure that they have updated their Instagram to the latest version from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.