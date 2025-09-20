'Suicide Kar Lenge': Girl Threatens Self-Harm After Police Ask Her To Delete Reel Filmed Outside Police Station In Barabanki- VIDEO

X/@BBKNews

Barabanki: High-voltage drama unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki over a viral Instagram reel. A young Instagram user created a reel while coming out of a police station in Baddupur. When the reel went viral, a police team reached the woman's house to get the video deleted.

The video was posted by a woman with the username "zoyakhan.9513" on Instagram. A video has surfaced showing the woman interacting with the police from the roof of her house. The woman refused to delete the video as police personnel stood below her house. "Video humara million mei chala hai sir, hum nahi delete karenge," the person behind the camera can be heard saying. Which roughly translates to, “Our video has got millions of views, we won’t delete it.”

The woman then threatens the police personnel, saying she would commit suicide if forced to delete the video. The woman in the video identifies herself as "Ruhi."

She further threatened that she would do something and post it on social media. Reportedly, the woman was accompanied by her sister and mother, and was holding a knife in her hand.

The video is still available on her Instagram handle. However, the song "Dehalu tu humke phasa, 100 number bula ke." has now been muted. The lyrics roughly translate to: "You’ve trapped me by calling 100 number."