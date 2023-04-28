Sudha Murty, mother-in-law of Rishi Sunak: My daughter made her husband PM

Rishi Sunak poses with his wife Akshata Murty | AFP

Sudha Murty, the mother-in-law of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has claimed in a video circulating online that her daughter, Akshata Murty, "made her husband a Prime Minister."

Sudha Murty goes on to say that "the reason is the glory of the wife. See how a wife can change a husband."

Rishi Sunak, who married Akshata Murty in 2009, became the youngest prime minister in modern UK history at the age of 42. He made a quick rise to power in the years that followed his marriage.

Akshata Murty's wealthy background

Akshata Murty comes from a wealthy family, with an estimated personal fortune of around £730 million. Her parents, who are from India, own a tech company worth billions and have kept out of the limelight.

Narayana Murty, Akshata Murty's father, is one of India's richest men and the founder of the Infosys tech company. Akshata Murty's mother, Sudha Murty, also speaks about how her daughter has influenced the prime minister's life in other ways, particularly his diet. The Murty family follows a tradition of fasting every Thursday, which Rishi Sunak has adopted.

Billionaire status and financial interests

Rishi Sunak and his wife have faced scrutiny over the past four years due to Akshata Murty's billionaire status and questions over whether Sunak has declared the full extent of his family's financial interests. In response to these concerns, Sunak has said that he has "complied with all the rules" and that his wife's financial interests are "declared in the normal way."

Sunak's rise to power has also been highlighted before, with some suggesting that his family's wealth played a role in his success. However, Sunak has denied these claims, saying that his background and hard work are what led him to become the youngest prime minister in modern UK history.

Influence of Akshata Murty

Despite the controversy surrounding his wife's wealth, Sudha Murty's comments shed light on the positive influence that Akshata Murty has had on her husband's life. Her role in Rishi Sunak's rise to power may not be as straightforward as Sudha Murty suggests, but there is no denying the impact that she has had on his personal and professional life.

From influencing his diet to supporting him in his political ambitions, Akshata Murty has been an important part of Rishi Sunak's success. Her family's wealth may have helped open doors for Sunak, but it is his own talent and hard work that have enabled him to become one of the most powerful people in the UK.