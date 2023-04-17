UK PM Rishi Sunak being investigated over wife Akshata Murty's business interests

Rishi Sunak and Akshata |

When Rishi Sunak became UK's Prime Minister, his wealth also grabbed attention apart from his Indian roots, as he was revealed to be richer than Queen Elizabeth II herself. The British PM is married to Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's daughter Akshata Murty, and the couple together own $837 million, almost double of what the late Queen owned.

But now Sunak is facing a probe by Britain's parliamentary watchdog, over a budget policy that could benefit Akshata Murty's childcare business.

Government scheme helping Murty's business?

The UK's Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, an independent officer, has opened the investigation into Murty's interests in Koru Kids.

She is a shareholder in the firm that will gain from a pilot scheme announced in the budget last month, which provides benefits to people who become childminders.

This issue had been flagged by the opposition, but when Sunak was asked if he has any interest in announcing the scheme, the British PM had said that all his disclosures have been declared.

Probe related to transparency

The probe by the watchdog is meant to determine if Sunak has violated the code of conduct related to being transparent about such interests.

On the other hand Downing Street has maintained that Murty's shareholding has been clearly mentioned as a ministerial interest.

This isn't the first time that Murty's finances have caused trouble for Sunak, as she had been probed over tax avoidance last year as well.