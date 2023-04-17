 UK PM Rishi Sunak being investigated over wife Akshata Murty's business interests
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUK PM Rishi Sunak being investigated over wife Akshata Murty's business interests

UK PM Rishi Sunak being investigated over wife Akshata Murty's business interests

She is a shareholder in the firm that will gain from a pilot scheme announced in the budget last month.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
article-image
Rishi Sunak and Akshata |

When Rishi Sunak became UK's Prime Minister, his wealth also grabbed attention apart from his Indian roots, as he was revealed to be richer than Queen Elizabeth II herself. The British PM is married to Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's daughter Akshata Murty, and the couple together own $837 million, almost double of what the late Queen owned.

But now Sunak is facing a probe by Britain's parliamentary watchdog, over a budget policy that could benefit Akshata Murty's childcare business.

Read Also
UK PM Rishi Sunak spent over 500,000 Euro in less than 10 Days on private jet flights
article-image

Government scheme helping Murty's business?

  • The UK's Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, an independent officer, has opened the investigation into Murty's interests in Koru Kids.

  • She is a shareholder in the firm that will gain from a pilot scheme announced in the budget last month, which provides benefits to people who become childminders.

  • This issue had been flagged by the opposition, but when Sunak was asked if he has any interest in announcing the scheme, the British PM had said that all his disclosures have been declared.

Read Also
PM Modi speaks with UK counterpart Rishi Sunak, calls for strong action against anti-India elements
article-image

Probe related to transparency

  • The probe by the watchdog is meant to determine if Sunak has violated the code of conduct related to being transparent about such interests.

  • On the other hand Downing Street has maintained that Murty's shareholding has been clearly mentioned as a ministerial interest.

  • This isn't the first time that Murty's finances have caused trouble for Sunak, as she had been probed over tax avoidance last year as well.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UK PM Rishi Sunak being investigated over wife Akshata Murty's business interests

UK PM Rishi Sunak being investigated over wife Akshata Murty's business interests

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Network18 profit drops to Rs 19.66 crore, Hathway Cable net profit at Rs 10.43...

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Network18 profit drops to Rs 19.66 crore, Hathway Cable net profit at Rs 10.43...

SpaceX Starship's first flight postponed minutes before launch, Elon Musk blames frozen valve

SpaceX Starship's first flight postponed minutes before launch, Elon Musk blames frozen valve

Adani vs Hindenburg: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says government maintains distance from...

Adani vs Hindenburg: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says government maintains distance from...

Apple CEO Tim Cook may meet PM Modi during India visit to launch stores in Mumbai and Delhi

Apple CEO Tim Cook may meet PM Modi during India visit to launch stores in Mumbai and Delhi