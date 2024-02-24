Sudarshan Setu Bridge Set To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi In Dwarka; Know All About This Much Anticipated Infra Marvel

X

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Sudarshan Setu Bridge on February 25, news agency ANI reported.

This infra marvel bridge also referred as the Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge, this infrastructure project is expected to transform connectivity and promote tourism in the region.

Sanghvi, in an interview with ANI, expressed enthusiasm for the Prime Minister's visit and also spoke about the the city's vibrant decorations in preparation for the event.

Tomorrow, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji will dedicate to the nation, Sudarshan Setu connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka island. It is built at a cost of around Rs. 980 crores. It is the longest Cable-stayed bridge in the country of around 2.32 Km.



The Transforming Connectivity And Infrastructure Of Sudharshan Setu Bridge

Sudarshan Setu has a visually striking design using steel pylons and fan-like cables, this bridge has captured nationwide attention, emerging as a landmark in Dwarka. Connecting the town of Okha with Beyt Dwarka island, previously accessible only by boat, this bridge promises to reduce travel time and improve accessibility for pilgrims and tourists.

Features Of Sudarshan Setu Bridge

1) The bridge is cable- stayed with steel pylons arranged in form of fan.

2) The deck composition of the Sudarshan Setu Bridge, is made from a blend of steel reinforcement and concrete, seamlessly combined for strength and durability.

3) The Sudarshan Setu Bridge spans a total width of 27.2 meters (89 ft), accommodating two lanes in each direction for vehicular traffic, while also including 2.5 meters (8 ft) wide footpaths on both sides, providing ample space for pedestrian use and enhancing safety for all travelers.

4) Solar panels, with a collective capacity of 1 MW, have been installed above the footpath shade of the Sudarshan Setu Bridge.

5) Stretching across a span of 2,320 meters (7,612 ft), the Sudarshan Setu Bridge stands as the longest cable-standing bridge in India.

6) The bridge features remarkable 500-meter-long middle span. Additionally, the bridge comprises six additional spans, each ranging from 50 to 500 meters in length.

7) The length of the road connected to the bridge is 2.8 kilometers.

8) The bridge is supported by two A-shaped composite pylons standing at a height of 129.985 meters, with a radius of 300 meters leaning in the backspan up to 22 meters from the center of the pylon.

9) The bridge is seamlessly integrated with approach bridges on both the Okha and Beyt Dwarka sides, enhancing connectivity and accessibility to the main structure. The approach bridge on the Okha side spans a length of 770 meters, while the Beyt Dwarka side measures 650 meters.

The construction of the Sudarshan Setu Bridge received the green light from Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in 2016, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone on October 7, 2017.The estimated budget of this infra project is ₹962 crore.