Subramanian Swamy to assist Kangana Ranaut with legal rights if Mumbai Police summon her for questioning

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy had recently asked advocate Ishkaran Bhandari to "look into facts of Sushant Singh Rajput death case and see whether it's a fit case for CBI investigation". After Kangana Ranaut's sensational interview, Subramanian Swamy on Monday shared that Ranaut has contacted Ishakaran and he will be assisting the actress with her legal rights if a meeting with Mumbai Police takes place.
He tweeted, "Kangana Ranaut's office has contacted Ishkaran. Ishkaran and I will meet soon to discuss how to assist her with her legal rights if and when the meeting with the Mumbai Police takes place. I am told she is among top three in Hindi cinema stardom. But on guts she gets top marks."
This comes a day after Kangana Ranaut appeared on Arnab Goswami's 'Nation Wants To Know' and opened fire at Bollywood bigwigs, claiming that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a murder and not suicide. She also declared that she will return her Padma Shri award if she is unable to prove the claims she has made about actor’s suicide.
In the interview, Ranaut said, "I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die, but definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves. To date, Mahesh Bhatt is selling Parveen Babi's illness in so many versions through his films. Why is Mumbai Police not summoning — Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rajeev Masand? These 4 people. Why, because they are powerful?"
"Sushant's girlfriend at the time Rhea in her statement mentioned Mahesh Bhatt. How is he related? Bhatt's first AD has written how Bhatt used to counsel him. Who was Mahesh Bhatt in Sushant's life?” she added.
On Friday, July 18, Swamy said that the possibility of a CBI investigation being ordered by the government over the actor's alleged suicide had "vastly increased".
"At the very minimum the CBI can to begin with investigation of the induced or assisted suicide crime under Sections 306 and 308 read with Section 120 A and B of IPC," he tweeted.
