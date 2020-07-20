Subramanian Swamy to assist Kangana Ranaut with legal rights if Mumbai Police summon her for questioning

This comes a day after Kangana Ranaut appeared on Arnab Goswami's 'Nation Wants To Know' and opened fire at Bollywood bigwigs, claiming that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a murder and not suicide. She also declared that she will return her Padma Shri award if she is unable to prove the claims she has made about actor’s suicide.

In the interview, Ranaut said, "I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die, but definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves. To date, Mahesh Bhatt is selling Parveen Babi's illness in so many versions through his films. Why is Mumbai Police not summoning — Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rajeev Masand? These 4 people. Why, because they are powerful?"

"Sushant's girlfriend at the time Rhea in her statement mentioned Mahesh Bhatt. How is he related? Bhatt's first AD has written how Bhatt used to counsel him. Who was Mahesh Bhatt in Sushant's life?” she added.