Subramanian Swamy praises new ED director for attaching Bandra property built by 'Congressman with D-Company links'

The ED on Saturday said that it attached assets worth Rs 16.38 crore of a nine storey building with two basements in Mumbai's Bandra East belonging to AJL. It said the attachment order was issued against the AJL and its chairman Motial Lal Vora, who is a Rajya Sabha member of the Congress.

The ED had filed a PMLA complaint in this case in 2016 based on a CBI FIR, which had taken over investigations in this case at the request of the BJP government of Haryana, and the criminal FIRs filed by the Haryana Vigilance Bureau.

Last year in December, the CBI filed a chargesheet before a Panchkula court naming Vora and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in connection with the alleged irregularities in the case. The ED has questioned the two senior Congress leaders in this case and also filed a chargesheet against them in August last year.