Subramanian Swamy bats for Aadhaar-linked online liquor delivery but with casual misogyny thrown in

On Tuesday BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy suggested that the government should issues e-passes "after the buyer provides his Aadhaar card number". His however was followed by a comment about how women were 'sane' and did not imbibe.

Following the novel coronavirus outbreak, there had been a pan India lockdown put in place at the end of March. Alcohol, not being considered an essential product, liquor shops were kept shut for over a month, before relaxations came into place recently. Since then people have taken to frequenting liquor shops, and serpentine queues can be snaking out of stores.