Stripped, Tied & Thrashed; Appalling Visuals Surface Of Transgender Working With IT Firm Being Harassed In Chennai

Stripped, Tied & Thrashed: Transgender Working With IT-Firm Harassed By Mob In Chennai; 2 Arrested, 5 Absconding | Representational Image

In what seems to be a case where disgusting intolerance was displayed towards transgenders in India, a shocking video from Tamil Nadu's Chennai city has gone viral on social media.

25 year old transgender person identified as Dhana who was a professional working with an IT-firm was tied to a lamp-post, stripped, and thrashed by a mob in Chennai over suspicion of being a kidnapper. The incident took place on Monday when Dhana was returning after having a meal at an eatery near the city's Pallavaram area. The video shared by Raj News Tamil has captured the horrendous incident.

2 arrested, 5 on the run

Shankar Nagar police has arrested 2 people in the case while 5 others are still on the run. Police said that when Dhana was returning after dinner, a group of men struck a conversation with her and asked her to reveal her identity. After she responded saying that she was a software engineer, the mob reportedly refused to believe her and they dragged her towards a pole where she was stripped, tied and then beaten up. Police said that a few men spontaneously came and joined in the heinous act. It is still not clear whether the perpetrators knew each other or they had spontaneously come together in the disgusting act.

Read Also Mumbai: Naked transgenders beaten up by cops in public

The obnoxious incident was reported a week after a similar incident had sent shock waves across Telangana. On february a 50 year old transgender begger identified as Raju was beaten to death by mob in Telangana's Nizamabad after they had suspicion that he was involved in kidnapping of children.