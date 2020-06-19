Mumbai: Naked transgenders beaten up by cops in public 

Mumbai: A group of transgender in Dharavi has been badly beaten up by policemen on public road with canes on June 16. Astonishingly, a video of the entire episode captured by one of them secretly shows how the policemen had beaten up these transgenders, who were naked.

Social activist of Kinnar Ma Ek Samajik Sanstha, a non-profit group working for the rights of transgender community and the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP's) secretary and spokesperson Priya Patil told the Free Press Journal, "The video shows how police are brutally beating up these transgenders. Moreover, policemen are beating these kinnars and there is no lady police officer. As per rule, women are not called at police station after sunset but in these videos one can clearly see how in nighttime the policemen are bringing these transgenders by dragging them all through the way. An inquiry should be held in the case."

Patil asserted that if the police believe that they (transgenders) were wrong they should have been jailed rather than beating them so brutally. One of the transgender, Maya (35) is critically injured and has been admitted in Sion hospital. As per her medical reports her genital parts have been injured along with bruises on chest and head. A copy of her medical check up report done by Sion hospital doctors is also with this reporter.

"In this COVID -19 time, police should have acted wisely. They could have put them in lockup instead of beating them up so badly. Currently, the injured transgender Maya has been kept in Sion hospital, which is also treating COVID +ve patients. If in this situation if this transgender loses her life who should be held responsible?" She questioned.

Brawl broke out at Dharavi police station after it failed to take the complaint of a group of transgender, reporting a sexual assault of a widow. Instead the police assaulted them and misbehaved with them, she claimed.

Meanwhile, a senior inspector of Dharavi Police and zonal DCP did not reply to our phone calls despite repeated attempts.