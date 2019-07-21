Stray dogs pull out baby girl dumped in Haryana drain; now safe in hospital

Kaithal: In a heartwrenching incident in Haryana’s Kaithal district, a newborn baby girl wrapped in polythene was rescued from a drain by stray dogs who pulled the infant out this morning. Efforts are on to save the life of the baby who was rushed to the Civil Hospital here by police who retrieved her from the spot.

The newborn sustained injuries on her head, doctors a the hospital said. Police recovered CCTV footage of the area, which shows the infant being thrown into the drain in the Dogran Gate area of the city on Friday.

Dr Dinesh Kansal, Principal Medical Officer, Kaithal told ANI the police brought the victim at 6am today and doctors had immediately started treatment of the baby that weighed around 1.15 kg.

“The newborn has received injuries on her head and is undergoing treatment. We will fully cooperate with the police,” said Kansal. The police added they are conducting a thorough probe and are also looking at the CCTV footages in order to nab the culprit.