Stormy Uttar Pradesh assembly session begins with Samajwadi Party alleging misuse of MLA fund

Amidst agitation, slogan shouting and ruckus by the opposition, the stormy monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly began on Tuesday.

On the first day of the session, the Samajwadi Party raised the issue of misuse of MLA funds to the tune of Rs 806 crores and staged a dharna outside the house. Earlier the legislators of SP as well as congress marched towards assembly on bullock carts protesting against price rise and cane arrears. The SP legislator Subhash Pasi while raising the issue of bungling in the MLA’s fund said that the state government must come out with a statement in this regard. Terming it a big scam, Pasi said that this was done in the name of covid relief.

The SP legislator said that during the first wave of covid, he had submitted his fund of Rs one crore to the government asking it to purchase medical equipment. After this, the state government took special funds of legislators for two consecutive years in the name of covid relief, which amounts to Rs 806 crore. The state government had claimed that it would purchase ventilators and other necessary medical equipment with this fund. Subhash Pasi in a statement issued on Tuesday asked the government to provide information as to where this fund was used.

Meanwhile, on the first day of the monsoon session, UP assembly members paid homage to six of its sitting members who had died due to covid in the recent past. After this, the house was adjourned till Wednesday. On Wednesday, the supplementary budget would be tabled in the house.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 03:04 PM IST