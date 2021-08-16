Uttar Pradesh: With COVID-19 cases on decline, nursery schools to open from September 1

Lucknow: In the wake of declining number of COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to resume classes at all levels in schools and colleges. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked the officials to prepare plan for opening nursery schools from September 1.

The state government has already allowed physical classes for higher and secondary students. Now the state government has been making plans to open nursery schools also. On Monday, physical classes in secondary schools has begun in UP. Teaching and admission process in higher educational institutes has begun from first week of this month.

On Monday, the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while presiding a meeting of senior officials on COVID-19 control, said that as per the recommendations of state level health expert committee, physical classes in higher, secondary, technical and management institutes has begun on Monday. At present, these institutions have been asked to run classes with 50 per cent attendance of students. The state government has directed educational institutes to run classes in shifts and follow COVID-19 appropriate protocols. The chief minister said that physical classes of 6 to 8 standard would start from August 23 after the festival of Rakshabandhan.

In the meeting with the chief minister the health officials apprised that number of COVID-19 cases in UP are on a decline for the last three month. On Monday, 17 districts in UP including Aligarh, Amethi, Balia, Banda, Behraich, Bijnore, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Farrukhabad, Ferozabad, Harodi, Hathrus, Kasganj, Kaushambi, Mhaoba, Sant Kabeernagar and Shamli did not report a single COVID-19 case.

According to the additional chief secretary (ACS) information, at present around 2.5 lath COVID-19 tests are being conducted every day in the state while the positivity rate is 0.01 per cent. He said that there are only 419 active coronavirus cases in UP. Till date 5.74 crore vaccine doses has been administered in UP.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 07:45 PM IST