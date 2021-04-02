India

Stopped from playing video games, 15-year-old boy jumps to death in Noida

By FPJ Web Desk

A 15-year-old boy on Friday died allegedly by suicide after his parents stopped him from playing video games in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

The 15-year-old boy had gone missing from his home in Sector 110 under Phase 2 police station limits after his parents scolded him.

"A 15-year-old boy has died allegedly by suicide after his parents asked him to stop playing video games. He had left his home in sector 110 at around 8 pm yesterday and never returned," Elamaran G, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), told news agency ANI.

"We found his body near an under-construction building today. The body has been sent for post-mortem," he added.

The police are now waiting for the post-mortem report and further investigation is on.

