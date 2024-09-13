'Stop Shouting, I Am Not Your Dad': Journalist Ashutosh And Author Anand Ranganathan Clash During Live TV News Debate; VIDEO Viral

Journalist and former politician Ashutosh clashed with author Anand Ranganathan alleging that the latter was trying to insult him during a live TV news debate. The incident happened during a debate on news channel Times Now Navbharat.

The debate was being moderated by senior anchor and journalist Navika Kumar.

What Happened During The Debate?

The video clip that went viral shows Ashutosh and Anand Ranganathan as part of the panel on the channel Times Now Navbharat. The discussion was on the topic of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal getting bail from the Supreme Court in the money laundering case related to Delhi's excise policy case.

However, the discussion veered towards politics happening over PM Modi seen at CJI Dhananjay Chandrachud's house during the Ganesh festival as Anand Ranganathan questioned Ashutosh's comment where he said that as a journalist he was free to go wherever he wanted. Anand said that if as a journalist he is free to go where he wants to, the rule applies everyone else.

However things turned ugly as Ashutosh didn't like the "personal comments or tone" used against him by Anand Ranganathan in the whole debate.

Suddenly, the debate turned personal and Ashutosh charged towards Anand Ranganathan in the studio. This is when anchor Navika Kumar interfered to stop things from turning ugly.

"Stop shouting, I am not your dad," Anand told Ashutosh as both kept shouting at each other. "Constantly he is commenting on me, this ***** of the first order," Ashutosh told Anand Ranganathan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The channel also shared a video which showed how the fight started.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tehseen Poonawalla, who was present in the studio during the whole episode, tried to calm down both Ashutosh and Anand Ranganathan and intervened ensuring the verbal fight didn't translate into a physical one. The video of the incident was shared widely on social media platform X.