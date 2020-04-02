Stone-pelting in Indore: What led to the violence at Tatpatti Bhakal that left two doctors injured?

A video did the rounds on Thursday whe residents of a society in Indire were seen hurling stones at healthcare officials. According to a Hindustan Times report, two doctors were injured in the incident that took place at Tatpatti Bhakal.

According to that report that quoted health department officials, the incident took place when workers sought to take an elderly woman to hospital for her medical examination as she was said to have come in contact with a Covid-19 positive patient.

Indore chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Pravin Jadia said that the medical personnel were working to protect people from the coronavirus infection, but they were pelted with stones. "Two women doctors suffered injuries on their legs in the incident. They somehow protected themselves by hiding inside the vehicle of tehsildar,"the CMHO said.

According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, quoting a woman from the health department, the police received information that someone who was COVID-19-positive lived in the locality. A medical team was immediately dispatched. However, the residents turned hostile, with some of them covering their faces with handkerchiefs and shouting. Before the medical team could understand what was going on, they were attacked.