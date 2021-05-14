Sterlite Copper oxygen plant develops 'technical snag'; production halted

Chennai

Vedanta Ltd owned Sterlite Copper Plant, which recently commenced production of medical oxygen at its facility in Tamil Nadu has faced a 'technical snag' in a cold box leading to a suspension of production, the company said on Friday.

The facility began production of medical oxygen and the first set of medical oxygen tankers was dispatched to the beneficiaries on Thursday from the Tuticorin plant, located about 600 km from here.

In a statement on Friday, the company said, "A technical snag has developed in the cold box at our oxygen plant in Tuticorin, leading to a temporary pause in production."

The company said it anticipated a 'minor technical fluctuation' since the plant remained unattended for three years.

"We plan to return to stabilise production soon," the company said.

Sterlite firing: Probe panel submits report

The single-member Justice (retd) Aruna Jagadeesan Commission, probing the anti-Sterlite riots and police firing in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukodi in May 2018 that claimed the lives of 14 people, submitted its first interim report to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday.

Justice Jagadeesan submitted the 35 page report along with supporting documents to Stalin at the Secretariat.