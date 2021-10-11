Status quo not operative on repossessed land: Goa-IDC

Goa Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) had allotted land measuring 38,40,886 square metres for setting up a SEZ at Verna, Kerim, in Ponda and Sancoale in Mormugao to 7 allottees namely Meditab Specialities Pvt Ltd, Peninsula Pharma Research Centre Pvt Ltd, K Raheja Corp Pvt Ltd, Paradigm Logistics & Distribution Pvt Ltd, Inox Mercantile Co Pvt Ltd, Planet View Mercantile Co Pvt Ltd and Maxgrow Finlease Pvt Ltd.

However, the allotments were challenged before the High Court of Bombay at Panaji and the writ petitions were disposed of by the High Court under common judgment and order pronounced on 26/11/2010.

Goa IDC further informed that against the said judgment and order, civil appeals were preferred before the Supreme Court, which directed all the parties to maintain status quo as of the date of the order. The same order was made in the other SLP's which were filed.

Pursuant to the status quo, the civil appeals came up for hearing before the Supreme Court on 31/07/2018 and the Court vide its judgment dated 31/07/2018 disposed of the appeals in terms of the Government decision dated 30/07/2018 and Goa IDC was directed to make the refund of the amounts along with interest expeditiously and at any rate within a period of three months.

In compliance, Peninsula Pharma Research Centre Pvt Ltd, K Raheja Corp Pvt Ltd, Paradigm Logistics & Distribution Pvt Ltd, Inox Mercantile Co Pvt Ltd and Planetview Mercantile Co Pvt Ltd surrendered their respective land to Goa IDC and accepted the refund amount. The total land repossessed by Goa IDC is 25,05,441 square metres.

All the related petitions have been disposed of and the PIL petitioners were duly represented by their advocates during the hearing and orders so made. On account of the orders of Supreme Court, K Raheja, Paradigm, Inox Mercantile and Planet View have been accordingly deleted as parties vide its order dated 22/10/2018 made in the civil appeal entitled Franky Monteiro V/s State of Goa.

However, Goa IDC has informed that the status quo is not operative for area which has been already repossessed by it and is operating only against the land measuring 12,32,000 square metre at Kerim Ponda and another measuring 2,03,445 square metre at Verna.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 02:31 AM IST