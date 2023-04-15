Stalin claims credit for CAPF exam in 13 regional languages

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin | PTI

New Delhi: In a landmark decision, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday announced to conduct Constable (General Duty) examination for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English.

The examination in 13 regional languages in addi,tion to Hindi and English will be conducted from January 1, 2024 onwards, mentioned an MHA statement.

In addition to Hindi and English, the question paper will be set in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani.

The announcement comes days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to include Tamil as a language for the written exam in the recruitment process for CRPF personnel.

Stalin expresses happiness

Meanwhile, sharing a copy of his letter to the Union Home Minister, Stalin expressed his happiness and congratulated the Centre for its move.

“As a result of my letter to Hon @AmitShah, the Union Govt has announced that it would conduct the CAPF exams in all state languages. I wholeheartedly welcome this decision & reiterate our demand to provide Question Papers in Tamil & other state languages in all Union Govt exams," he wrote on Twitter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The decision will result in lakhs of aspirants taking part in the examination in their mother tongue and regional language and improve their selection prospects.

The historic decision has been taken at the initiative of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give impetus to the participation of local youth in the CAPF and encourage regional languages.

The exam attracts lakhs of candidates

Constable GD is one of the flagship examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission attracting lakhs of candidates from across the country.

States and Union Territory governments are expected to launch wide campaign encouraging local youths to use this opportunity of taking the examination in their mother tongue and participate in huge numbers to make a career serving the country, said the MHA.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah is fully committed to encourage use and development of regional languages," added the MHA statement.

(With inputs from ANI)