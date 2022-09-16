SSC scam: Ex-Bengal min Partha Chatterjee sent to CBI custody till September 21

Partha Chatterjee | IANS

Kolkata: A day after the CBI officials appealed to Alipore court requesting custody for suspended TMC leader and former Minister Partha Chatterjee, the court on Friday gave CBI custody for Chatterjee till September 21.

Rejecting bail prayers of both Chatterjee and former West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) president Kalyanmoy Ganguly, the court had given CBI custody till September 21.

Ganguly was arrested on Friday by the CBI in connection with the teacher recruitment scam.

According to the CBI lawyer, in order to have a ‘transparent’ probe, they want to quiz Chatterjee.

“The magnitude of the crime is huge. More things are yet to be clarified and in order to get a transparent probe we demanded CBI custody for Chatterjee,” said the CBI lawyer.

The CBI lawyer also mentioned before the judge that a former minister is an influential person and also that if he is given bail it can be ‘damaging’ for the probe.

However, praying for bail, Partha Chatterjee’s lawyer states that Chatterjee is not well and takes several medicines for which he should be given bail.

It may be noted that on Thursday, the CBI moved Alipore court wanting to quiz former state minister and suspended TMC leader Partha Chatterjee who was in judicial custody till September 28.

Though TMC didn’t want to comment on the development, the opposition crying foul against the ruling party demanded a strict probe.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that things would be clear if the CBI quizzed the accused after the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The protesting candidates also demanded severe punishment for the accused.