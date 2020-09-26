SP Balasubrahmanyam's funeral held with 24-gun salute as tributes continue to pour in

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday, plunging thousands into mourning. He had been in the hospital since August and his health condition had recently worsened. Now, a day later, the tributes continue to pour in even as Balasubrahmanyam was laid to rest with state honours.

His last rites were performed with full honour at Thamaraipakkam village of Thiruvallur district on Saturday. Around 500 personnel had been deployed and a separate traffic police team was assigned to take care of traffic issues as people gathered in large numbers to pay their final respects to the legendary singer.

As per a PTI news update, the reknowned playback singer was laid to rest at his farm house near Chennai with a 24-gun salute by the Tamil Nadu police.