Sonia Gandhi approves appointment of Mohan Prakash, Shama Mohamed as National Spokespersons of AICC

Earlier, Congress had announced that it would be dropping Sanjay Jha as 'AICC spokesperson'. Jha had penned an open letter questioning the Congress’ ‘political obsolescence’ if it continues to conduct itself in the same manner -- something that he called "baffling" in an open letter to The Times of India. The party has, in recent years suffered two Lok Sabha poll defeats and has lost (or faced a reversal of government) in various states.

"I would like to call a spade a spade here and a shovel: there has been no serious effort to get the party up and running with any sense of urgency," he writes. As Jha put it in a recent tweet, the need of the hour was "an organisational renewal".

"Of course there is scattered good work being done, but that will not make us robust, dynamic and successful," he had written.