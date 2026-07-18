Sonam Wangchuk Stable But Dehydrated, Refuses IV Fluids Despite Doctors' Urgent Advice: Health Bulletin

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New Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was forcefully admitted to VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his hunger strike, remains conscious and haemodynamically stable as of 9 pm, according to the health bulletin issued by the hospital.

According to the latest medical update, his pulse, blood pressure, and oxygen saturation are currently within normal limits. However, doctors said he is exhibiting clinical signs of dehydration, and in view of his prolonged fasting, his condition warrants immediate medical intervention to prevent further deterioration and potentially serious complications.

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Independent expert concurs

The health bulletin further states that an independent expert from AIIMS, New Delhi, examined Wangchuk and concurred with the treating team's assessment that immediate oral/intravenous fluid and electrolyte therapy is medically indicated.

An AIIMS doctor has also joined the treating team and will remain continuously available for monitoring and clinical management.

Despite repeated counselling by the treating team and the independent expert regarding the urgent need for treatment, Wangchuk has declined intravenous fluids, oral rehydration solution, and all medications. His family has also not yet provided consent for the recommended medical intervention.

The patient continues to be under close medical observation. The treating team is making every effort to counsel Wangchuk and his family to provide consent and accept the recommended treatment at the earliest in the interest of safeguarding his health and preventing avoidable complications, the health bulletin said.

Wife seeks hospital transfer

Earlier in the day, Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, wrote a letter addressed to the Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital seeking Wangchuk's transfer to another hospital, citing a "lack of transparency" and restricted access, and instructed that no oral medication, intravenous substance, or fluid be administered without her consent.

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She also requested complete medical reports before any treatment decision and said any medicine or fluids would be procured by the family.