Phone Ban, Restricted Access, Medical Reports Not Shared: Viral Video Shows Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Alleging Curbs At Safdarjung Hospital

A video purportedly filmed outside Sonam Wangchuk's room at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital has gone viral on social media, with the activist's wife, Dr Gitanjali Angmo, raising serious concerns over his treatment and access to medical information.

In the video, Angmo, accompanied by another woman, alleges that the family has been denied access to Wangchuk's medical reports.

Wife Alleges Restrictions On Family And Doctors

Speaking in the video, Angmo claims she was not allowed to carry her mobile phone inside Wangchuk's hospital room.

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She further is heard saying that the hospital has not shared Wangchuk's medical reports with the family and that his personal lawyers and private doctors have been prevented from meeting him.

The women are seen speaking emotionally while holding documents and taking notes, alleging a lack of transparency in Wangchuk's medical care.

'Nothing Should Be Administered Without Consent'

In a post on X, Angmo urged the hospital not to administer any treatment to Wangchuk without the consent of his family and doctors who had been monitoring him during his hunger strike.

"Nothing should be administered to him orally or intravenously without consent from me, his family, and his doctors monitoring him for 20 days," she wrote.

Shifted After 21-Day Hunger Strike

Wangchuk, the Ladakhi activist and climate campaigner, was shifted from Delhi's Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital after remaining on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days during protests demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Delhi Police said the move was carried out following Delhi High Court directions for regular medical monitoring due to concerns over his deteriorating health.

Hospital Yet To Respond To Specific Allegations

While hospital officials have stated that Wangchuk is stable and remains under medical observation, they have not publicly responded to the specific allegations raised by his family regarding access, medical reports, or restrictions on private doctors and lawyers.