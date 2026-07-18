'Nothing Should Be Administered Without His & Family's Consent': CJP Spokesperson Raises Concern Over Sonam Wangchuk's Treatment

Fresh concerns have emerged over the medical treatment of activist Sonam Wangchuk after he was shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital following more than 20 days of an indefinite hunger strike.

A Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson amplified a social media post by Gitanjali Angmo from outside the hospital, urging doctors not to administer any oral or intravenous treatment to Wangchuk without his explicit consent, as well as that of his family and personal doctors.

"Nothing should be administered to Sonam Sir without his and the family's consent," the post said, stressing that any medical intervention should be carried out only after obtaining permission from Wangchuk, his family members, and his personal medical team.

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Hospitalisation Follows Court-Mandated Health Monitoring

Wangchuk, the Ladakhi activist known for his work in climate action and education through initiatives such as SECMOL and HIAL, has been on an indefinite hunger strike since late June 2026.

He was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after Delhi authorities intervened, citing a Delhi High Court order directing twice-daily medical examinations due to his deteriorating health and the risk of organ failure. Officials have maintained that the hospitalisation was necessary to ensure continuous medical supervision.

Protest Linked To NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak

Wangchuk has been leading the agitation alongside the Cockroach Janta Party, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, examination irregularities, and concerns over student welfare.

The protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has continued for weeks, drawing support from opposition leaders and civil society groups, while the Centre has not officially responded to the protesters' demands.

Dipke Joins Hunger Strike

Amid growing concerns over Wangchuk's health, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke announced that he too would begin an indefinite hunger strike in support of the movement.

Dipke said his fast was aimed at intensifying pressure on the government over repeated examination paper leaks, alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, and student suicides linked to the issue.

His announcement comes after he had earlier stated that he was not participating in the fast because of recurring migraines and the need to coordinate the protest. Dipke had also responded to criticism on social media after videos purportedly showing him eating during Wangchuk's fast went viral, saying the clips were taken out of context.