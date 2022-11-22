Sonali Phogat Death Case: CBI charges BJP leader's 2 assistants with murder, forcing her to take drugs in Goa

Late BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat | File

On November 22, Tuesday, CBI accused BJP leader Sonali Phogat's personal assistant of murder and of forcing her to take drugs.

Murder on August 23

Sonali Phogat, 42, was declared dead at the St. Anthony Hospital in Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. A post-mortem report revealed blunt force injuries on her body, following which the Goa Police registered a murder case.

Phogat's PA and his associate were arrested after police accessed the CCTV footage in which the trio were seen partying at a club.

The actor, who rose to fame with her TikTok videos, contested the 2019 Haryana election as a BJP candidate but lost to then Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi (he has since joined the BJP). She also appeared on the reality show Bigg Boss in 2020.

This is a developing story more details to follow.

