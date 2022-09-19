﻿Goa: CBI team scans Curlies in Sonali Phogat case

WATCH: Curlies nightclub, where Sonali Phogat was 'murdered', demolished |

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team which is now investigating the BJP leader Sonali Phogat murder case on Sunday visited the partially demolished Curlies shack in Anjuna where the deceased spent her last hours partying with her two associates.

The CBI team along with the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) team reached Curlies at around 11 in the morning and were huddled at the spot for almost two and half hours.

Officials of CFSL examined the washroom where the deceased spent almost two hours on that fateful day and carried out forensic tests of the place. Sources informed that the CBI sleuths also questioned some staff of Curlies.

Sources further informed that since the place has been ravaged due to recent demolition work carried around the structure, the sleuths could not gather much details except that the CFSL team collected some forensic details from the wash room.

At around 1.30 pm the CBI and the CFSL team went back to Grand Leoney resort for further investigation.

Sources informed that the CBI may take the custody of Curlies owner Edwin Nunes for further investigation in the case. Nunes is presently out on conditional bail.