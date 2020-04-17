Some animals more equal? HD Kumaraswamy's son ties the knot amid coronavirus lockdown

All animals are equal, but some are more equal than the other, wrote George Orwell in his brilliant satire Animal Farm. India’s rich and famous too feel that they are more equal than the others, if pictures of a wedding amidst the lockdown are to be believed.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, tied the knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Congress Minister for Housing M Krishnappa, today in Bengaluru. Kumaraswami had even said that not more than 50 people would attend the wedding, but it appears that there are more than 50 given the population density in those images that have been shared on social media.

According to reports, the venue can accommodate over 500 people. Kumaraswamy, a great believer in astrology, did not want to postpone the wedding because the stars would not align.