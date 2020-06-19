Solar Eclipse on June 21, 2020: Timings for Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Amritsar

The first solar eclipse of 2020 will take place on June 21. This will be an annular solar eclipse, during which the Moon will cover the Sun from the centre leaving a ring of light visible in the sky.

It is also known as Surya Grahan. From India, the annular phase will be visible in the morning from some places within a narrow corridor of the northern part of the country (parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttarakhand) and it will be seen as partial solar eclipse from the rest part of the country.

Obscuration of the Sun by the Moon at the time of greatest phase of the partial eclipse will be around 94 percent in Delhi, 80 percent in Guwahati, 78 percent in Patna, 75 percent in Silchar, 66 percent in Kolkata, 62 percent in Mumbai, 37 percent in Bangalore, 34 percent in Chennai, 28 percent in Port Blair.

A solar eclipse occurs on a new Moon day when the Moon comes in between Earth and the Sun, and the Moon casts a shadow over Earth.

Timings for India

.The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 9:16 AM

.The annular phase will begin at 10:19 AM

.The annular phase will end at 14:02 (02:02 PM)

.The partial phase will end at 15:04 (03:04 PM)

Here is a list of the solar eclipse timings in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Amritsar.

Kolkata timings

· Partial Eclipse Begins: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 10:46 AM

· Maximum Eclipse: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 12:35 PM

· Partial Eclipse Ends: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 14:17 (02:17 PM)

· Duration: 3 hours, 31 minutes

Delhi timings

· Partial Eclipse Begins: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 10:20 AM

· Maximum Eclipse: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 12:01 PM

· Partial Eclipse Ends: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 13:48 (01:48 PM)

· Duration: 3 hours, 29 minutes

Mumbai timings

· Partial Eclipse Begins: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 10:00 AM

· Maximum Eclipse: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 11:37 AM

· Partial Eclipse Ends: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 13:27 (01:27 PM)

· Duration: 3 hours, 27 minutes

Chennai timings

· Partial Eclipse Begins: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 10:22 AM

· Maximum Eclipse: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 11:59 AM

· Partial Eclipse Ends: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 13:41(01:41 PM)

· Duration: 3 hours, 19 minutes

Bangalore timings

· Partial Eclipse Begins: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 10:13 AM

· Maximum Eclipse: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 11:47 AM

· Partial Eclipse Ends: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 13:31(01:31 PM)

· Duration: 3 hours, 18 minutes

Amritsar Timings

· Partial Eclipse Begins: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 10:20 AM

· Maximum Eclipse: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 11:57 AM

· Partial Eclipse Ends: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 13:41(01:41 PM)

· Duration: 3 hours, 22 minutes

Eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. It will cause permanent damage to the eyes leading to blindness even when the Moon covers most portion of the Sun. A safe technique to observe the solar eclipse is either by using proper filters like aluminized Mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14, or by making a projection of Sun’s image on a whiteboard by telescope.