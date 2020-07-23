SOG to probe Shekhawat’s role in credit society scam

Jaipur

The court of the additional district judge, Jaipur, has ordered Special Operations Group (SOG) Rajas­than to probe into a co­m­p­laint against Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and his wife. The two ha­ve been named in a complaint about an alleged Sanjivini Credit Cooperative Society scam in which 50,000 investors are believed to have lost Rs 884 crore.

The order comes four days after the SOG sent a notice to the minister in connection to audio clips related to allegations of horse-trading in the state. The SOG had been probing the scam after an FIR was registered on 23 August, 2019. However, Shekhawat was not named in the FIR. The complaint was made by two Barmer residents, Gulam Singh and Laboo Singh. They approached the ADJ court and sought that the name BJP leader be changed to that of Shekhawat’s. The complainants claimed that a money trail mentioned in the FIR led to companies allegedly linked to the minister. But the SOG did not investigate the role of Shekhawat or the companies.

The petitioners were represented by Advocate AK Jain, who also submitted a chart of money transferred to Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, his wife Naunand Kanwar and his companies.

Informing about the court order, Jain said: “The revised petition was filed on June 20 and shows the money trail to the accounts of Shekhawat and his wife. But the SOG took no action. The court has now ordered an investigation into the role of Shekhawat, his wife, and three others --- Mohan Kanwar, Rajendra Baheti and Kewalchand Daglia.”