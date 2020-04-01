'Social distancing not written in our religion': Viral audio clip suggests Maulana Saad asked people to ignore govt guidelines amid coronavirus outbreak

India Today too accessed the recording. In it, the individual can he beard saying that the perception that congregating in the mosque will spread illness is wrong.

"If you think you will die if you assemble in a masjid, let me tell you, there is no better place to die," he assures. Lamenting the fact that people "can't even pray", he added that "they" wanted people to stop praying so that it wouldn't add to their difficulties.

"They fear us assembling and praying," he opined.

The person in the clip also said that "Allah is punishing us because we are not offering namaz". He added that 'they' erroneously believed the opposite. Calling it the "Devil's ideology" he said that while they claimed that they "understand the situation better" they were not right.

"We will only accept that doctor's advice who follows the path of Allah and fears the almighty," he declared. However, even such a doctor would be ignored if he gave them similar advice, he declared.