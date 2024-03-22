'Slept On Mattress, No Bed Arranged': Details On Arvind Kejriwal's 1st Night In ED Lock Up

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case related to an alleged liquor policy scandal on late Thursday night. Here are the details of how Arvind Kejriwal spent his first night in ED custody.

Arvind Kejriwal's Night In ED Lock Up

Only police and media personnel were permitted near the office premises. According to media reports, Kejriwal had his dinner before being transferred to the probe agency's lock-up, where he was provided with bedding and a blanket for the night.

According to a report in India today, Arvind Kejriwal's night at the Enforcement Directorate's lock-up began with dinner before being escorted to the office. Throughout the night, he occupied a space equipped with air conditioning but lacking a proper bed, the office instead provided him with a mattress and blanket. Notably, no special arrangements were made for him.

The India Today report also said at Arvind Kejriwal was offered tea, coffee, and breakfast during his stay. Keeping in view Arvind Kejriwal's diabetic condition, the probe agency ensured appropriate arrangements were in place.

Arvind Kejriwal to Continue as Delhi CM After Arrest

Arvind Kejriwal, despite his arrest, will remain in his role as Delhi Chief Minister as confirmed by AAP. Sources indicate that Kejriwal will follow protocol by approaching a trial court to challenge the arrest. He spent the night at the ED's office on Delhi's Abdul Kalam Road and is scheduled to appear before a special court dedicated to handling cases related to the probe agency.

Leaders Detained In Protest In Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Delhi Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi, were detained by the Delhi police during the party protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.

"We will state before the Supreme Court that Arvind Kejriwal should be allowed to meet his lawyer and family and also allowed to carry out his official work. Kejriwal's family has been put under house arrest," Saurabh Bharadwaj said.