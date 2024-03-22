ED Arrests Kejriwal: Will Arvind Continue As Delhi CM From Jail? Who Will Handle AAP's Lok Sabha Campaign?

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | X

The recent arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy case has raised significant questions for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leadership. Primarily, concerns revolve around the continued functioning of the Delhi government and the leadership of the party's election campaign across multiple states, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat.

Kejriwal arrested on the eve of Lok Sabha polls

Kejriwal's arrest comes at a crucial time, with political parties actively engaged in candidate announcements and campaign strategizing. In Delhi, where assembly elections are slated for early next year, the government is already embroiled in disputes with the bureaucracy regarding the implementation of various schemes and ongoing project funding.

Despite not holding a specific portfolio, Kejriwal plays a pivotal role in governance by conducting regular meetings with ministers and senior officials. Furthermore, he has been instrumental in expanding the party's presence in other regions of the country. However, with Kejriwal and three key associates - Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh - currently in jail, both the election campaign and day-to-day governance are expected to be affected.

AAP leaders firm on Kejriwal continuing as CM

In response to Kejriwal's arrest, statements from AAP members suggest a determination to continue operating the government with Kejriwal at the helm, even if he remains incarcerated. Minister Atishi affirmed that Kejriwal would continue as CM, asserting that there is no legal impediment to governing from jail. Plans to appeal to the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing on the matter further highlight the party's stance.

Constitutional experts, however, caution that such a scenario may lead to a stalemate, potentially resulting in the imposition of President's rule by the Centre. Nevertheless, AAP remains steadfast in its position that Kejriwal will not resign from his post.

Who will be Kejriwal' successor?

Internally, discussions have surfaced regarding potential successors, with names like Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj emerging as possible candidates. Kejriwal's wife, Sunita, also garners attention as a prospective replacement, given her background in revenue services and involvement in party affairs.

Nevertheless, finding a leader who can match Kejriwal's stature as the national convener and a three-time Delhi CM presents a significant challenge for AAP. Despite this, party members express confidence in their ability to manage the election campaign effectively, emphasizing the strength of their cadre across contested states and the persuasive power of Kejriwal's name.

Ultimately, AAP remains optimistic that the legal process will yield a favorable outcome, allowing Kejriwal to continue his leadership role unhindered.