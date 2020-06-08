Slammed for saying 'All Lives Matter', Dhruv Rathee compares 'liberals to BJP supporters'

Youtube sensation Dhruv Rathee in his recent video on the death of George Floyd discussed the debate of Black Lives Matter vs All Lives Matter. The YouTuber who once called himself 'a practising Hindu atheist', said that the Black Lives Matter movement is biased in itself because its name favours blacks while demanding racial equality.

Rathee went on to compare the movement with feminism and said that the movement resembles the feminist movement which wants gender equality but favours women while doing so.

Check out his full video here: