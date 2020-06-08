Slammed for saying 'All Lives Matter', Dhruv Rathee compares 'liberals to BJP supporters'

Youtube sensation Dhruv Rathee in his recent video on the death of George Floyd discussed the debate of Black Lives Matter vs All Lives Matter. The YouTuber who once called himself 'a practising Hindu atheist', said that the Black Lives Matter movement is biased in itself because its name favours blacks while demanding racial equality.
Rathee went on to compare the movement with feminism and said that the movement resembles the feminist movement which wants gender equality but favours women while doing so.
Check out his full video here:
After Rathi uploaded the video, he was trolled mercilessly by netizens for giving the absurd logic and saying that he would have instead named the movement with something which does not favour only one side.
In a reply to trolls he said that there is no difference between the trolls and BJP supporters.
Many Twitter users slammed the YouTuber for completely failing to understand the logic behind the name of the campaign.
One Twitter user posted a clip from his video and wrote that as Rathee wants to give a balanced name to the movement, but one should tell him that there is a problem with the 'balance' itself.
Check out the reactions here:
Rathee after the backlash said that people should watch the full video and not just the clip which is being shared on social media.
After this tweet one user replied to him that she did watch the full video and wrote, "You literally said that Feminism and Black Lives Matter give "unfair advantage" to women and black people, respectively. Care to take that statement back?"
Demonstrations erupted in cities across the USA after the death of George Floyd, an African American man, in the hands of Minneapolis police on 25th May. After his death, the movement of Black Lives Matter was started and it was later opposed by few netizens who came up with a new hashtag of All Lives Matter.
