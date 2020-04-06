Sixth time lucky: Singer Kanika Kapoor discharged after testing negative for coronavirus

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has finally been discharged from Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Science after her sixth test came out negative.

Kapoor tested positive during her fifth test, which makes her early discharge a matter of concern. Free Press Journal had highlighted how doctors conduct one more test 48 hours after the first negative test occurs, just to ensure that the test is indeed a negative. Doctors have highlighted a false negative case could result in a patient getting a relapse.