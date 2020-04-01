Kanika Kapoor hailed as Test match enthusiast after 'testing' positive five times

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor's fifth sample test for COVID-19 has also come out to be positive.
Sample tests are being carried out on the corona patients every 48 hours and the 42-year-old has tested positive for coronavirus for the fifth consecutive time.
Her 5th consecutive positive result has led her to be hailed as a Test cricket match enthusiast by a Twitter user.
"Biggest ambassador of TEST matches," the user wrote.
On Tuesday morning, singer Kanika Kapoor shared a post on Instagram stating that she hopes she tests negative for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as she misses her family and kids.
Kapoor is one of the 1,000-plus people in India that have tested positive for COVID-19. India has already witnessed over 30 deaths so far.
Meanwhile, Dr Chaturvedi explained why Kapoor is being tested so many times. Revealing that it is a standard procedure, he said, "She will be tested until her first negative test is determined. Following this, she will have to be in isolation for a while, as sometimes there are chances of a false negative case coming. In this case, she will have to undergo one more test to check if she is really negative, following which she will be removed from isolation."
