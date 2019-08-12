Situation in Jammu and Kashmir normal so far: J-K Police after partial relaxation in curfew

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir Police said the situation in the state has remained normal after the partial relaxation in the curfew by the administration yesterday and today.

"The situation in the state has remained normal so far. No untoward incident has been reported from anywhere so far," the tweet by the official handle of the J-K Police read. In districts such as Udhampur, the people thronged the market place during the six hours of relaxation provided to the people for purchases before the Bakr-Eid. Similarly, in the Poonch district too, heavy rush of the civilians was seen in the markets to stock up on their supplies and to prepare for the festivities of Eid.

The reopening of the markets and the enthusiasm of the public points towards that the curfews might be taken away soon and people will be able to return to their normal lives. Section 144 was imposed in the backdrop of whittling down of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs--Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Friday prayers in Srinagar and other regions of Kashmir were conducted peacefully yesterday with locals visiting nearby mosques to offer namaz. Ahead of announcing the decision to abolish Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the central government had deployed additional military troops to control any possible untoward incident. The government had also suspended mobile internet in Jammu in view of the security situation in the region which later resumed.