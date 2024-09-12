Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) General Secretary, Passes Away At 72; LoP Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute

CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury | File Image

Delhi, September 12: CPI(M) leader and general secretary Sitaram Yechury passed away at the age of 72 on Thursday (September 12) following prolonged illness.

The CPI(M) had said in a statement on Tuesday (September 10) that the 72-year-old leader was being treated for an acute respiratory tract infection at the ICU in AIIMS, Delhi.

Yechury was admitted to the AIIMS on August 19 for treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection.

Long Political Career

Sitaram Yechury took over as the general secretary of the CPM from Prakash Karat in 2015.

Yechury was active in politics since his students days and was an important face of the Left politics in the country for long.

Congress leader and LoP Rahul Gandhi paid rich tribute to Yechury and called him "a friend" and "a protector of the Idea of India with a deep understanding of our country."